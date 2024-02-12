The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,525,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $123,647,000 after purchasing an additional 190,145 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 487,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

