The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

