The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 699,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,347. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

