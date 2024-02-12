Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$210.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$195.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.61. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$154.95 and a 52-week high of C$214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

