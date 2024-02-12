Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter.

TPLE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

