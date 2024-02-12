Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 24,302 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 470,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,551. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

