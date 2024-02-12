Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 48,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

