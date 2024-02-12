Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $28.95 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $59.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,818.13. The stock had a trading volume of 89,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,490.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,204.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,366.59 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

