Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $20.52 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,521,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,821. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

