Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.