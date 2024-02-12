Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 502 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,740,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $365,653,525. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,444. The company has a market capitalization of $280.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

