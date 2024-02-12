Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,708. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

