Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.53. 563,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.