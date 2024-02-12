Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Torrid Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $517.38 million, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

