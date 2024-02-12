TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TowneBank stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

