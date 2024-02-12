Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.42

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.42 and last traded at $226.21, with a volume of 89103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $305.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.