Traders Buy High Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,855 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 4,015 call options.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,786,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,492. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 682,379 shares of company stock worth $4,409,033. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

