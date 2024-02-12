Traders Buy Large Volume of The Goldman Sachs Group Call Options (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 44,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 32,387 call options.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $8.38 on Monday, reaching $392.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.61. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.