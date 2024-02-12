Traders Buy Large Volume of Waste Management Call Options (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical volume of 1,803 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

