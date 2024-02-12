Traders Buy Large Volume of Waste Management Call Options (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical volume of 1,803 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management
Insider Activity at Waste Management
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Management Price Performance
Waste Management stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
Read More
