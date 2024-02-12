TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,094.07.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG traded down $6.66 on Monday, reaching $1,113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,037. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,031.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.