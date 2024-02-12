Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Trimble Stock Up 4.4 %

Trimble stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $514,075. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

