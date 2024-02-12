Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.31. 93,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$39.71.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.