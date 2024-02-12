Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$39.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

