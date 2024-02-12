trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.34.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. trivago has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 47.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 476.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 704,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

