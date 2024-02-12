TrueUSD Price Reaches $0.98 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $91.29 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001967 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,456,472 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

