Truist Financial Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $81.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

NYSE:MAS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

