Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 395,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,085. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.