TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TXO Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TXO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 46,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,945. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

