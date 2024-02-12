Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00013406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and $88.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00145230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 254.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.60977672 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 931 active market(s) with $84,972,616.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

