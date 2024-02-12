United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $663.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,251. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $673.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $573.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.