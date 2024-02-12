United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $669.56

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $669.56 and last traded at $668.96, with a volume of 126861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $650.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.14 and its 200-day moving average is $494.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

