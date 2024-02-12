UNIUM Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.05 or 0.00018056 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $37,706.08 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.04854641 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,243.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

