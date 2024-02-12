USA Compression Partners (USAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.07 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,396,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,431,444.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,589,909 shares of company stock worth $88,594,584 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

