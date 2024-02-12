V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.30 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

