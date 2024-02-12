Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $275.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $276.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

