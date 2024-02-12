Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 2,149 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

