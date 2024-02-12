Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tapestry worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 608,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.