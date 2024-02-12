Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.63. 122,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.