Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.70. 208,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,742. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.