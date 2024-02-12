Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Makes New $17.74 Million Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,286 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

