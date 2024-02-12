Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $135.24. 499,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.19. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $114.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

