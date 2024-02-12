Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 10,736 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.8% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 611,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

