Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.04. 94,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

