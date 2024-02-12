VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 52.4% in January

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. 880,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

