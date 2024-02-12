Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,104,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 571,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,421. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.