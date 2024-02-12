Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

