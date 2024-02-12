Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.82

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.82 and last traded at $188.82, with a volume of 6251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $875.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
