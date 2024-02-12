Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.82

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.82 and last traded at $188.82, with a volume of 6251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $875.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

