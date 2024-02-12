Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.18

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.18 and last traded at $216.94, with a volume of 275413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

