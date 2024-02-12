Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.47. 2,900,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

