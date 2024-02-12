Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.81

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.81 and last traded at $170.80, with a volume of 55473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,911,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

